Firefighters rescue woman from Red River

At 12:10 p.m. Saturday, Fargo firefighters responded to a report of a woman who was in the Red River and could not climb the steep banks of the shoreline.

Upon arrival, firefighters located the woman about 75 yards down-stream from where she had entered the water.

The woman was 25 yards from shore and was struggling to stay above water.

As the woman slipped under the water, one firefighter entered the river, swam to her, and brought her to shore.

The woman was turned over to paramedics on-scene for evaluation.