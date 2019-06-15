First Bike for the Banquet event raises money for those in need

The Banquet of Sioux Falls hosted their first ever Bike for the Banquet event Saturday.

Bicyclists and volunteers gathered at Sertoma Park to ride for the cause.

The banquet has provided meals for those in need for many years and they plan to continue that mission.

“I grew up here and as a kid, I would help with United Methodist church,” Banquet volunteer Leslie Black said. “We would help out and go down to the Banquet and it’s really nice to come back and see people planted seeds and they have really grown and it’s been really effective.”

Riders had their choice of completing two separate courses; the family fun short course or the long course.

All the money raised from the event goes directly to providing meals for those in need.

The banquet serves more than 200,000 meals each year to residents of the Sioux Empire.