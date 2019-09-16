First Day of the Sanford International Tournament

Gary Nicklaus, the son of famed golfer Jack Nicklaus, was in Sioux Falls Monday speaking before the Downtown Rotary at the first day of the Sanford International.

Nicklaus took questions from the audience and spoke about his love of the game, and his respect for the sport and those who play it.

"There's a lot of fantastic players out here," Nicklaus said. "I mean you think of the champions tour and you think of a bunch of guys that are old and over the hill but that is not the case. The guys out here, they work hard at their game and they still are fantastic players."

Practice rounds for the tournament started Monday and events will be held throughout the week leading up to the beginning of the Sanford International on Friday morning.