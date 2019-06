The lineup for the first two 2020 democratic debates was announced Thursday and include 20 of the 23 democratic presidential candidates qualified for the debates.

Candidates had to certify they have at least one percent support in three approved polls or received campaign contributions from 65,000 unique donors, including 200 donors each from 20 states.

The debates take place on June 26th and 27th in Miami.

The candidates will be divided into two groups, with 10 candidates at each debate.