First South Dakotan in Presidential Leadership Scholars Program shares experience

A former candidate for mayor has returned to Sioux Falls after rubbing elbows with former presidents. Jolene Loetscher just graduated from the Presidential Leadership Scholars Program. The program is described as having a diverse group of mid-career professionals each year hone their leadership abilities.

Loetscher was the first South Dakotan selected for the program.

Over the past six months, she has been able to spend time with several former presidents and their staffers, including Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

"It's really hard to put into words what it's like to talk to a president about faith, to talk to a president about the work we are doing right here in South Dakota to end child sexual abuse, and to know that we are sharing the story of all the great things we are doing here outside of South Dakota," she said. "It's incredibly humbling and absolutely amazing."

Loetscher said she's honored to be part of a non-partisan program that is making such a difference. She said she's taking the lessons she learned to serve her community in the future.