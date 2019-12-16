First responder receives minor injuries in Sioux Falls house fire

A first responder received minor injuries while battling a house fire in central Sioux Falls.

The fire broke out at a home on N. Grange Avenue near W. 8th Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming out of the roof of the house. Firefighters were able to put out the flames within ten minutes of arriving.

The only occupant of the home got out before firefighters arrived. The fire left the home uninhabitable, and the Red Cross is assisting the resident who was displaced by the fire.

A first responder was injured during the incident, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, but their injures are not believed to be serious.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.