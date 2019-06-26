First virtual reality gaming lounge opens in Sioux Falls

You can now get sucked into another world without leaving Sioux Falls.

Virtuality Gaming Den opened last month and offers more than 50 different games. Those games include education, escape rooms, exercise, and meditation.

At the store, you can host a variety of events from cooperate retreats to birthday parties.

There are five different rooms inside Virtuality. In front of the store, you can get the feeling of being at an amusement park. Then, head into the racing area. There are several race car rigs offered in one room. There is a room called "virtual chamber" where four different VR headsets are set up with the various games. The "free-roam" room allows up to three different players to attack zombies. Finally, there is a room solely dedicated to video game counsels. There are six different TV screens with dozens of chairs.

You can try Virtuality Gaming Den for $20 for one hour, $40 for two people, $50 for three, and $60 for four.

Virtuality Gaming Den is open daily from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM and is located right off of 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue.