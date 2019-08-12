Fishermen rescue child from Big Sioux River at Falls Park

Sioux Falls police said two people were rescued from the Big Sioux River Sunday evening.

Lt. David McIntire said four children were playing near the water, downstream from the pedestrian bridge at Falls Park when one of them slipped and fell into the water.

Police said two nearby fishermen saw the child fall into the water and one of the fishermen jumped in to rescue the child. After jumping into the water, McIntire said the fisherman had difficulty swimming back to the shore. The other fisherman then jumped in the water and pulled both the child and his fellow fisherman to safety.

McIntire said by the time first responders arrived, everyone was safely out of the water.