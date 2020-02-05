Fit My Feet raising donations for veterans

A Sioux Falls business is stepping up for veterans.

“Fit My Feet" is collecting donations, everything from new socks, sweatpants, t-shirts, hats, and gloves.

Items will be donated to Disabled American Veterans. Just bring in at least three items and "Fit My Feet" will also give you a discount on orthotics or shoes.

Organizers say this is just one way to help local vets.

“This is going to a good cause, it's going to help our local veterans in our local community, we're giving back to the community, giving back to our veterans and we are trying to collect socks and hats and gloves. The things they need on a daily basis,” said Fit My Feet Owner Nick Kolterman.

Organizers will have a final drive on February 25th

