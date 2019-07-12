Fitness Friday: Pulse Cycle Studio offers circuit classes and yoga

Pulse Cycle Studio is hosting a launch party on Saturday, July 13th, from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM.

The new cycle studio in Sioux Falls hosts indoor cycling classes. From beginners to experts, they offer everything for all different stages of health wellness and fitness journey.

The studio offers Keiser bikes that are similar to a real road bike experience with the ability to track your resistance, cadence, power, calories, heart rate, and more.

Classes will begin August 1st, and drop-ins are $12.00, and it is $49.99 for a monthly membership. If you would like to sign up for classes or get a little bit more information on Pulse you can check out their website here.