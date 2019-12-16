Five aides to party-switching House lawmaker resign

Five aides to a House Democrat who plans to switch and become a Republican say they are resigning.

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2016, file photo, then state Sen. Jeff Van Drew, D-Cape May Court House, speaks at a Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee meeting in Trenton, N.J. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., a Democratic House freshman, broke ranks Thursday to oppose the resolution that sets ground rules for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

The five have written a letter saying they can no longer work for New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew because his party switch “doesn’t align with the values we brought to this job.”

Van Drew has said he plans to vote this week against impeaching President Donald Trump. That puts him at odds with nearly every other House Democrat.

The freshman represents a southern New Jersey district that Trump carried in 2016 and was expected to face a difficult reelection next year.

