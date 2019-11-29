Five identified in fatal crash south of Tulare

Five people involved in a two vehicle crash in Spink County on November 24 have been identified.

15-year-old Kylee Sanborn and 18-year-old Jayna Sanborn, both of Leola, suffered fatal injuries when their vehicle crossed the center line, striking head-on a pickup traveling on U.S. Highway 281.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

All three occupants of the pickup truck, 28-year-old Sarah Kennedy, 29-year-old James Kennedy, and 65-year-old Michael Kennedy, all of Saranac, MI, received serious non-life threatening injuries.

All three were taken to the Hospital in Heron, and James and Michael Kennedy were then airlifted to Sioux Falls.

