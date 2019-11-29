TULARE S.D. (KSFY) - Five people involved in a two vehicle crash in Spink County on November 24 have been identified.
15-year-old Kylee Sanborn and 18-year-old Jayna Sanborn, both of Leola, suffered fatal injuries when their vehicle crossed the center line, striking head-on a pickup traveling on U.S. Highway 281.
Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.
All three occupants of the pickup truck, 28-year-old Sarah Kennedy, 29-year-old James Kennedy, and 65-year-old Michael Kennedy, all of Saranac, MI, received serious non-life threatening injuries.
All three were taken to the Hospital in Heron, and James and Michael Kennedy were then airlifted to Sioux Falls.
Five identified in fatal crash south of Tulare
TULARE S.D. (KSFY) - Five people involved in a two vehicle crash in Spink County on November 24 have been identified.