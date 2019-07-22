Flags ordered at half-staff to honor John Paul Stevens

John Paul Stevens, American lawyer and jurist who served as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court from 1975 until his retirement in 2010, Photo Date: 6/13/2011 (MGN / Photo: Library of Congress)
Upon the directive of President Donald Trump, Governor Kristi Noem today ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff beginning Tuesday to honor John Paul Stevens

Stevens, a retired Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court, served on the Supreme Court from 1975-2010.

 