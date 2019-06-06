Flandreau Rodeo Days returning

Flandreau Rodeo Days are returning for a second year this week.

The two-day event starts Friday across from Royal River Casino.

Activities for the kids kick things off Friday morning at 10, followed by the rodeo at 6:30 p.m. each night.

A concert will follow inside the casino.

"We wouldn't be able to do it without the community involvement and Flandreau community and the rodeo community, in general, have stepped up and made this successful event," said Tim Morrissey, Royal River Casino senior operations director.

Early bird tickets are $10 or $15 at the gate.

The rodeos are sanctioned with both the South Dakota Rodeo Association and the Minnesota Rodeo Association.