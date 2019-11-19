Flandreau Santee, Oglala Sioux apply to grow hemp

Two Sioux tribes in South Dakota, the Flandreau Santee and Oglala, have filed applications with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp.

The applications come as Gov. Kristi Noem maintains a hard stance against growing the crop in the state. However, state law doesn’t apply to sovereign nations.

The Flandreau Santee and Oglala are among 11 tribes and 11 states in the U.S. that have filed applications with the federal agency since it opened the process in late October.

States or tribes will have to adhere to a number of federal guidelines, including plans to comply with enforcement and inspection procedures.

