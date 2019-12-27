Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe approved to grow hemp on tribal land

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe has officially received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to grow hemp on tribal land.

Gov. Kristi Noem has maintained a hard stance against growing the crop in South Dakota. However, state law doesn't apply to sovereign nations.

Flandreau Santee Sioux tribal leaders expect the approval to grow hemp to carry significant economic impact.

"The possibilities for the plant are really endless, from building materials to supplements, hemp can really be a large economic driver for the tribe," Attorney General for the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, Seth Pearman, said.

Guidelines within the plan require the hemp to be sampled and tested. If it is found to be above the allowed federal THC level, the plant must be destroyed.

"We have testing labs that are DEA compliant that we'll utilize to do our testing to ensure that those levels are secure," Pearman said. "We have a Hemp Control Officer who will be handling all the testing on behalf of the government."

Rosebud Sioux Tribe President Rodney Bordeaux says other tribes in the region are excited to see the USDA's ruling, and are working together to bring the cash crop to their lands.

"We're just discussing some possibilities of how we can work together in a more unified fashion rather than just going alone," Bordeaux said. "That's why we're very supportive of Flandreau and what they are doing."

Bordeaux says exploring the hemp industry is important because the gaming industry by itself isn't enough to drive economic development on the state's reservations.

"We have gaming in South Dakota, but don't have the population. There are too many casinos in the state, too much competition, so we have to look for other avenues to expand and develop our economic ventures," Bordeaux said.

Bordeaux says the Rosebud Sioux Tribe hopes to have a hemp plan approved by the USDA by the end of next year.