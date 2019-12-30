Flandreau man arrested for burglary

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office say a 34-year-old Flandreau man has been arrest on multiple charges including burglary.

Sergeant Zachary Cegelske said Jarad Bradley Wagner was arrested Saturday morning just north of Brandon. Authorities said contractors working on a home in the area had surveillance cameras set up and a motion alert let them know someone was trying to gain access to a trailer. Cegelske said the contractor notified the homeowners and authorities.

Cegelske said the contractor and homeowner showed up at the home and reported that Wagner said he was looking for a lost dog before running away. Authorities later found and arrested Wagner in a tree grove nearby.

Cegelske also added that Wagner was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Sioux Falls.

Wagner has been charged with second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.