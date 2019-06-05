Fleet Farm opens in Sioux Falls

Fleet Farm is now open in Sioux Falls. There are more than 40 different locations across Minnesota, North Dakota, and Iowa. This is the first time the company has opened a store in South Dakota.

The grand opening was last Friday, May 31st, and 6,000 people flooded the store to see what was inside.

The 185,000 square foot store has everything from guns, clothing, groceries, and even outdoor supplies for summer.

Right now, the store is hosting a scavenger hunt where if you find all the items on the card you can win a frisbee, football, or car decal.

There is also a contest where customers can win a grill, power tools, and more.

The store is located right off of I-29 on the Benson exit. Store hours are Monday through Saturday 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM and on Sunday at 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.