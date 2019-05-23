Flood concerns grow in small community in northeastern South Dakota

A small community near a couple of lakes in northeastern South Dakota has growing concerns about flooding. Residents along Lakes Thompson and Henry are slowly seeing their property wash away into the lake.

The two bodies of water are on a very narrow piece of land, so neighbors are slowly seeing their roads erode, and they're having trouble getting in and out as they need to. Using four-wheelers are a popular way for residents living along this land to get to and from their home. Not because it's fun, but because it's necessary.

"You got to park up on the road, four-wheel in to your property, get up in the morning, four-wheel out, walk to your car, jump in your car, go to work," Jack Madison said, who lives on the lake.

An impromptu parking lot is developing near the entrance to Lake Thompson State Recreation Area. It's because the residents' properties are slowly disappearing into the lakes, and that's while incorporating their own methods to keep the earth intact.

"There's 40 feet of beach line out there, and I added these red rocks which helped. Thank God I did. But still, now you get north wind that comes up. The waves come up and erode the dirt and the rocks fall in the water. It's just a never ending ordeal to keep up with it," Madison said.

If residents don't, they will literally feel like they are stranded on an island. Twin Lakes Road goes between the two bodies of water, but the northeast entrance is completely flooded, and the southwest entrance is also suffering from the same problem.

It's so alarming that one of the oldest residents is worried there will be a time he cannot get out.

"Right now, it's extremely concerning for me because I'm probably the only one that doesn't have a 4-wheeler, so my access of getting out is either walking or trying to get out with my Subaru," Lloyd Pukis said. "It may be 2 1/2, 3 miles, but it's a hike, especially seeing that I'm not that young, and I don't have a lot of hop in my step."

Residents said county commissioners have visited the area and can see that time is ticking on figuring out what to do to help.