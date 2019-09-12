SDDOT: I-90 closed from Plankinton to Sioux Falls

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 90 between Plankinton and Sioux Falls due to flooding.

Officials say westbound traffic has been detoured from Sioux Falls north on I-29 to Brookings, west on Highway 14 to Highway 281, and then south back to I-90. Eastbound traffic has been detoured north of Highway 281, east on Highway 14 and south on I-29 to Sioux Falls.

Local traffic will have access to I-90 between Mt. Vernon (Exit 319), Bridgewater (Exit 357) and Humboldt (Exit 379) to Sioux Falls.

Officials say floodwaters continue to rise in the eastern part of the state and crews are monitoring both roadways and bridge structures for safety.

You can find the latest road closures on the DOT's website.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is warning motorists that an additional section of Interstate 90 will be closing Thursday afternoon between Mitchell and Sioux Falls.

A portion of I-90, between the junction of Highway 281 and Highway 37, is currently closed.

Numerous other roadways north and south of I-90 have No Travel Advisories posted due to water over the road.

Crews are reporting water going over the roadway in many locations, approaches have gone underwater and many locations have water up to the roadway. Signs and barricades are being placed.

