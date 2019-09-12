Flooding hits several communities in eastern South Dakota

A number of communities in eastern South Dakota are dealing with flooding Thursday morning after a night of heavy rainfall.

The city of Mitchell received around seven inches, according to KSFY Meteorologist Sam Gabrielli. A number of streets were flooded and impassible Thursday morning.

A no travel advisory has been issued in the city of Madison, according to the National Weather Service. Several roads and streets are flooded, and a number of homes have been evacuated. Anyone in need of assistance in the city can call 605-256-7531.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office has advised people in the towns of Dell Rapids, Colton, and Crooks. The office says some homes in Colton were evacuated. A number of county roads are under water.

You can find a map of road closures from the South Dakota Department of Transportation here.