Flooding impacts service at Mount Vernon Post Office

U.S. Postal Service officials say recent flooding in southeast South Dakota has delayed the delivery of mail and closed retail operations for the Mount Vernon Post Office.

The post office sustained flood damage and contractors are being retained to make needed repairs.

Until further notice, P.O. box customers served by the Mount Vernon Post office can pick up their mail and obtain retail services at the Mitchell Post Office, 200 W. 5th Ave. Post office’s hours of operations include:

• Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Saturday from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Customers are reminded to bring photo identification when picking up their mail.

