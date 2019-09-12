Flooding leads to evacuations in Madison

The city of Madison is dealing with severe flooding after several days of heavy rainfall.

A number of homes had to be evacuated Thursday morning. One homeowner told KSFY News they had several feet in her basement.

Many roads in town are under water and impassable Thursday morning. In addition, many highways in and out of town are also flooded.

There is currently a no-travel advisory in Lake County.

The Madison School District cancelled classes Thursday due to the flooding. Dakota State University cancelled classes until noon.

Anyone in need of assistance in the city can call 605-256-7531.

According to the National Weather Service, the community received seven inches of rain overnight. The city has received 11 inches of rainfall over the past two days.