Floods lead to danger, destruction

Water is quickly rising within communities and it has lead to water rescues and property damage. A time-lapse on 258th Street in Renner would show flooded fields near the town, and a short time later you would no longer see the parking lot to Monarch Steak House.

"There was no water at all here," said Renner Fire Chief Jon Siemonsma. "Just a little over here by the railroad tracks, but there was zero water in our area and now it's high."

Southeast of Renner in Brandon there is a similar scene developing as McHardy Park slowly disappears and parts of the Brandon Ice Rink are doing the same. Sarah Rasmussen is the Director of Marketing for the Brandon Valley Hockey Association and discovered some heartbreaking realities.

"When we decided to maybe come get equipment out, it had already gone too far under to make anything salvageable," Rasmussen said.

Time and evaluations will determine what is salvageable even though a lot of structures ended up floating down the river. Much of it was part of a $30,000 donation from the National Hockey League through Kraft Hockeyville. The annual competition recognizes a community that is committed to ice hockey and presents them with money for rink improvements. USA Hockey staff also donated about $10,000 worth of equipment that is mainly waterlogged and dirty now.