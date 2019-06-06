Florida daycare worker accused of slapping, shaking toddlers in attempt to make them behave

Police arrested a Florida daycare worker after they say they documented at least 30 instances of mistreatment when the woman was left alone with toddlers.

Katherine Weitz, 65, is charged with three counts of child abuse, but police say she could be facing additional charges. (Source: Volusia County Corrections)

Katherine Weitz, 65, is charged with three counts of child abuse, but police say she could be facing additional charges. She is being held on $30,000 bond.

The former daycare worker allegedly repeatedly used force on children in her care in order to make them behave during naptime.

Police say surveillance video from May 23 shows the suspect’s violent behavior while alone with six toddlers.

"There were several cases where children were slapped,” said Keith Walker with Ormond Beach Police. "She would pick one up and violently shake them – she did this to several of the children – take them by the back of the head and force their head down into the cot."

The Dream City Academy officer manager heard children crying in the classroom and turned to the live video stream, where she saw the alleged abuse. Weitz was fired that day and later, following an investigation, arrested on a warrant.

"She would take them by their wrists and their ankles and flip them over facing in the opposite direction so they wouldn't be facing another child,” Walker said.

Police say Weitz told them she felt sick and should never have gone to work. She allegedly agreed what she saw on the video was her “over-reacting, being too rough.”

Police documented at least 30 instances of mistreatment while Weitz was alone with the toddlers. They say it’s fortunate the office manager was alert, watched the video and intervened.

"It's very disturbing to drop off your child in the care of somebody else to think that they are going to be protected,” Walker said.

According to the report, none of the children suffered permanent injuries.

Weitz had been working for the daycare since January. She passed a criminal background check, according to the report.

If Weitz posts bond, she is to have no contact with any children for the time being.

Copyright 2019 WESH, Hearst, Ormond Beach Police, Volusia County Jail via CNN. All rights reserved.