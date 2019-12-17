Flu season arrives in South Dakota

State health officials say flu season has arrived in force in South Dakota.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said over 200 cases have been confirmed in South Dakota, with six of those requiring hospitalization. So far, there have been no deaths related to the flu.

Clayton said while there have been an increase in cases in South Dakota, surrounding states, particularly Nebraska, are seeing a much greater spike.

Influenza B is the predominant strain showing up in South Dakota so far. Clayton said this is unusual, as generally Influenza A peaks earlier than B.

Clayton said the best way to protect yourself is by getting a flu shot. He said for people who don’t like needles, a flu mist is available.

Dakota Radio Group reports last year, there were 668 lab-confirmed cases on influenza in South Dakota, and 43 flu-related deaths.

