Forbes ranks Avera as South Dakota's best employer

A South Dakota-based healthcare provider has been recognized as a top employer in the region by a major business publication.

Forbes ranked Avera Health as the Best-in-State employer in South Dakota for 2019.

Avera also earned a top 20 ranking in Minnesota.

Forbes created the rankings based off an independent survey, where researchers analyzed data from over 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people.

Nationwide, employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family; participants were also prompted to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

