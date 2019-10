A big name in classic rock is coming to Sioux Falls next spring.

Foreigner performs at the Washington Pavilion March 19.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Oct. 25. Pavilion donors will be able to purchase tickets Oct. 23.

Founded in 1976, some of Foreigner's biggest hits include "Feels Like the First Time," and "Cold as Ice." Business Insider recently named the group one of the Top 40 best selling music artists of all time.