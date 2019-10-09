Former Apple VP speaks in Sioux Falls

First Bank & Trust's held its annual "Focus" event in downtown Sioux Falls Wednesday with one very special speaker.

Omar Johnson is the founder of ØPUS, former CMO at Beats, and the former vice president of marketing at Apple.

"I hope the people take a few messages away but the most important one is listening," Johnson said. "There's a big narrative I speak around, which is called meeting people where they are. There's a real power in listening to what your customers want. They won't always tell you or know how to say what they're looking for but if you as a marketer know how to listen to your customer, you tend to find everything you need to create great marketing and great campaigns."

Event organizers say the event allows professionals to network with peers, share leadership ideas and listen to advise from dynamic speakers.