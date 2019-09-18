Former Bishop of Jordan visits Augustana

A former Bishop of Jordan and the Holy Land was in Sioux Falls Wednesday visiting Augustana University to discuss interfaith relations and dialogue.

"How can we live together in this world, even if we are different and even if we have different nationalities, different races," said Bishop Munib Younan.

Bishop Younan is a leading global voice in Jewish-Christian-Muslim relations in the Middle East and around the world.

In addition to visiting Augustana, he also plans to visit area churches to discuss interfaith relations.

Augustana is one of five stops on the Bishop's tour around the country.

All events are free and open to the public.