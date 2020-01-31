Former Sioux Falls Canaries player arrested on sexual assault, child porn charges

A Sioux Falls man who once played for the Sioux Falls Canaries has been arrested on child pornography and sexual assault charges.

Forty-eight-year-old Juan Thomas Jr. was arrested Tuesday, and is facing charges in Lincoln County.

Court documents state Thomas faces one count of raping a child younger than 13, and 10 counts of child pornography possession.

Investigators say Thomas raped a 10-year-old child, and also "knowingly possessed" child pornography.

Thomas was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 1991. While he never made it to a Major League roster, he did make it to Triple-A for the Seattle Mariner's affiliate, the Tacoma Raniers. He finished his baseball career with the Sioux Falls Canaries, playing for the club in 2004 and 2005.

