Former Washington High School choir teacher allegedly stalked, had sexual contact with student

A petition for a protection order filed against the former assistant choir director at Washington High School alleges he stalked and had sexual contact with a student. The allegations span two and a half years.

The petition was filed Friday morning and the protection order was granted.

The petition alleges 27-year-old Daylan Scott Fargo stalked, sent love letters, groomed, had sexual contact, and “gifted him a tablet with photos and videos of Fargo masturbating.” The petition alleges Fargo would drove by the victim’s house taking a picture of the victim’s car and then texting the victim saying he knows he’s home.

The petition alleges Fargo began grooming the victim in 2017.

The protection order states the alleged incidents occurred between 2017 and 2020.

Fargo is not listed in the staff directory on the school district's site.

Fargo is not listed as being charged or arrested.

This is a developing story.

