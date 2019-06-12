A former South Dakota Senator says taking marijuana off the DEA's schedule one list would greatly benefit the country.

KSFY's Washington Bureau caught up with former senator Tom Daschle in the nation's Capitol. Daschle recently joined the board of Northern Swan, a medical marijuana company.

Daschle says that once marijuana is removed from the schedule one listing, new avenues will open up for research on marijuana.

According to the DEA, schedule one drugs are drugs or substances with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

"Well, there's a tremendous opportunity for meaningful research into medical cannabis and the only way we're going to do that is to take cannabis out of schedule one and allow a regulatory infrastructure that accommodates research going forward," Daschle said. "That's what we're trying to do and I'm confident we can do it."

Other drugs on the schedule one list include heroin and LSD.