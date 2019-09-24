Former South Dakota politician Abourezk critical of Trump's inquiry

We are in the very early stages of the impeachment process. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for an impeachment inquiry, which means an investigation will begin.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the official start of an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. (MGN)

The impeachment process is the Constitution's way to charge a president who Congress believes has committed a high crime or misdemeanor.

There are several political hurdles to jump through during this process. The House needs to approve articles of impeachment. This depends on how long the investigation from the House Judiciary Committee takes. Then, if 2/3rds of the House agree with the articles of impeachment, it moves on to the Senate. In the Senate, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court presides over a trial. It takes a supermajority or 67 out of 100 Senators to convict a sitting president.

With the investigation still ongoing, we can learn a lot about the impeachment process from history.

Former South Dakota politician Jim Abourezk served in Washington during Watergate and makes comparisons between the political climate in the 1970s to today.

Abourezk served in the House from 1971 to 1973 and was elected to the Senate and started in 1973. He was able to witness the Nixon Watergate scandal and the impeachment process. Nixon resigned before his impeachment came to a house vote.

He says while witnessing the differences and similarities between the impeachment of Nixon to today's impeachment inquiry; he says the feeling of Congress would be nearly the same.

"It was kind of like it would be now," Abourezk said. "We were happy to get rid of Nixon. We thought he was a crook and I think he was a crook. And I think Trump is a crook. I think he's worse than Nixon if you can imagine."

But, if a formal impeachment passes the House, it could be stopped by the Senate before a formal conviction could take place.

"Because the Senate is currently controlled by Republicans, the Senate will only reach that 2/3rds majority, if half or more of the Republicans in the Senate vote to impeach," Dr. David Earnest, USD professor and chair of political science, said.

"He's [President Trump] sort of got them all silenced," Abourezk said. "I would predict they wouldn't vote to impeach him from the Senate."

The House of Representatives have filed articles of impeachment two times in the past, once with President Clinton in 1999 and one with President Johnson in the 1860s. But, both times the Senate failed to convict, so both Presidents stayed in office.

Governor Kristi Noem took to Twitter to show her support for President Trump. She stated that "the 2016 election is over and that the House might have passed the United States, Mexico, Canada agreement if they weren't so focused on the investigation."