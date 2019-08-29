Former South Dakota senator says cancer is in remission

Former U.S. Senator Larry Pressler of South Dakota says he's been successfully treated for bladder cancer.

In an interview on KFGO , Pressler says the cancer is in remission following a series of surgeries and chemotherapy at John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. He says he returns for a checkup every six months.

Pressler, who lives in Washington, says he'd like to return to the classroom and teach government-related classes at nearby George Washington University or Georgetown University. The 77-year-old Pressler served in the U.S. Senate between 1979 and 1997 and was one of the first Vietnam veterans elected to the Senate.

