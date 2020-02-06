Former West River lawmaker announces plans to run against Rep. Johnson

It appears that South Dakota republicans will have a primary race for the states lone Congressional seat.

Dakota Radio Group reports former legislators Liz May of Kyle announced her intentions at the Black Hills Stock Show last week.

Incumbent Congressman Dusty Johnson has not officially announced he will run for reelection but has been raising money for several months.

May says she has had a lot of encouragement, and that she can run without splitting the party.

Johnson is in his first term in Congress. May served two terms in the state House but was defeated last year.

