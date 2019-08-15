Former governor honored in Sioux Falls

Former South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard has been awarded the School Bell Award from Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

The award honors individuals or organizations who have served South Dakota public education in an exemplary fashion. Daugaard received the award during the 2019 ASBSD Convention Aug. 8 in Sioux Falls.

While in office, Daugaard led the effort to provide $67 million in new funding for K-12 public schools through the passage of a half-cent increase in the state’s sales tax and revamp of the state’s funding formula.

In 2016, multiple pieces of legislation were passed by the legislature and signed by Daugaard, ushering in a new school funding era and provide a new funding source for schools.

ASBSD is a private, non-profit association representing more than 850 South Dakota school board members, the 149 school districts they govern and the students they serve.

