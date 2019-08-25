SIOUX FALLS, S.D. 37-year-old Antoine Medicine Crow Jr. pleaded not guilty after being indicted by a federal grand jury for involuntary manslaughter. The indictment accuses Medicine Crow of killing a person on April 26, 2019 by operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. If convicted, Medicine Crow could serve eight years in federal prison among other penalties. A trial date has not been set.
Fort Thompson man pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter indictment
Posted: Sun 4:31 PM, Aug 25, 2019