Four Sioux Falls intersections marked for immediate improvement

Relief may be on the way at several Sioux Falls intersections, where frustrated drivers wait through multiple lights for their turn to drive.

Within days, four intersections that have been bogged down during busy travel times will have some relief with the addition of left-turn signals.

Sioux Falls Principal Traffic Engineer Heath Hoftiezer lists the intersections which will soon receive the upgrade. "18th and Cleveland for the northbound left turn to go west," said Hoftiezer. "26th and Cleveland, for a southbound left arrow to go east, then we're also looking at 20th and Cliff northbound area to go west at that intersection, and then at 77th and Louise adding a southbound left to go east at that intersection."

The new signals will keep more traffic moving, and improve your commute, which is continuously monitored by the city. "We take the data from the turning movement counts, and we look at the traffic volumes from the left turns, from the peak period and then we look at the opposing traffic," said Hoftiezer.

One thing that can be a source of confusion is the flashing yellow turn signal, so here's how it works. If you have a solid green or a solid yellow turn signal, you are protected in your turn. That flashing yellow means you can still make the turn, but you must yield to oncoming traffic.

The city is has been receiving questions about the necessity of construction on both 49th and 57th street happening simultaneously. Crews are working on both projects, with the goal of completion before the start of the school year.

