Four people rescued from Big Sioux River in Brandon

According to Sgt. Adam Zishka with the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, four people were rescued after getting swept away in a kayak on the Big Sioux River.

This happened about 9:20 PM Friday near the area of 499 West Park Street in Brandon.

One of the family members got separated and was able to get to shore. He then called 911 to ask for help getting his family out of the water.

Four of them got swept into some rapids while they were in a kayak. They got caught in a tree though and waited for rescuers.

Rescuers from Brandon Fire, Split Rock and Sioux Falls arrived on scene. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue came with a boat and were able to get them safely to shore.

Sgt. Zishka said this is a good reminder to wear a life jacket if you plan on going out on the water. There were some younger kids involved in this incident, and they were wearing floatation devices. He said he recommends wearing them when the water is moving fast like it was in that area.