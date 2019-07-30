Free Dental Care for Veterans

In a partnership with Warriors Never Give Up, Aspen Dental will be providing free dental care to 30 veterans in Sioux Falls.

Warriors Never Give Up officials said the majority of U.S. veterans are not eligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they are 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment can email grichard@warriorsnevergiveup.org with name, phone number and preferred time slot or call 605-271-7256.