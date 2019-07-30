Free admission for first responders, military personnel at Sanford International

All first responders, as well as active, reserve, veteran and retired U.S. military personnel, will receive free admission to the Sanford International.

All individuals must show appropriate military or first responders ID at either entrance of the Sanford International. Individuals will then receive a special wristband for themselves and one (1) guest for access to the grounds and Military & First Responders Outpost located on Hole #17.

Complimentary food and beverages are provided. Stairs and ADA ramp are available for those to enter the Military & First Responders Outpost.