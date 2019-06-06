Free hotline for farm and rural stress

As a resource for people in many Midwest communities struck by flooding, wet conditions, and a volatile agriculture environment, Avera Health has created the Farm and Rural Stress Hotline.

The free hotline is staffed by trained assessment counselors who put callers in touch with local mental health resources.

“Farmers are expected to be tough, but that ‘pull-yourself-up-by-the-bootstraps’ mentality is so unfair to them,” said Matthew Stanley, DO, Clinical Vice President for the Avera Behavioral Health Service Line. “Mental health care in our rural population is what we specialize in and we want our agricultural friends to know that we are here for them.”

People who live in rural communities can call 1-800-691-4336, 24 hours a day. The call is confidential.