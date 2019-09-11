Free meals for first responders and city officials

Several business owners are stepping up in Sioux Falls to give support while people clean up tornado damage.

The owner of the Barrel House and Krav'n is offering free food for city officials and first responders. They were able to stop by any time Wednesday at either restaurant for a free meal.

The owners want to make sure officials and first responders are being recognized.

"I'm sure they worked throughout the night and gonna have a long day today and so this is the least we can do to make sure they get a hot meal and feel appreciated for their duties and all they do for the community," said Mark Fonder, The Barrel House owner.

The kitchen closes at 10 p.m. at the Barrel House.