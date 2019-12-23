Trolley ride for 90 Boys and Girls Club kids to see a free movie

Three trolleys were filled with kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Aberdeen Monday. They took a trip to the movie theater free of charge.

"Last year I went to a movie with the family, and I realized how awesome it was to take the family to a Christmas movie, and I thought there's probably kids out there that don't get that opportunity," Dave Usselman, Owner of Big Star Trolley Company.

Big Star Trolley company Owner Dave Usselman wanted to do his part to spread some holiday cheer.

"Today was our way of giving back to the community," Usselman said.

He reached out to the Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Aberdeen to see what he could do to help the kids there.

"They had this great idea, let's take some trolley's, let's take them to a movie, or set up a movie event during the holidays," Mike Herman, the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club said.

Usselman and his wife were excited to learn that the Boys and Girls Club was on board with their idea.

"Being able to bring joy to their faces is important to us," Dixie Usselman said.

But the movie wasn't the only thing planned for the kids.

"We're going to have a Santa Claus back at the Boys and Girls Club. They're going to enjoy popcorn, pop, and candy, and just enjoy the day," Herman said.

This is a joint effort both organizations can see happen again in the future.

"Absolutely, and we're hoping to make it grow. Not so much in children, but what we give to families who could really use the extra hand out," Usselman said.

The Usselman's are talking about more ways they can help during the year.