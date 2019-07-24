Freeman celebrates 2nd annual Chislic Festival this weekend

After crowds of more than 8,000 flooded the gates of the first-ever Chislic Festival last year, event planners decided to move the location from the baseball fields to the Freeman Prairie Arboretum.

Since last years success, the festival is offering some new events including a Mutton Run 10K, 5K, and mile walk, extended hours, live music with this year's headliner, Mogan's Heroes. The bands Rock Garden Tour and Kings of Oblivion will also perform.

Chislic has a rich history in the Freeman area. The tradition comes from Germans who traveled through Russia and found its way to area.

The festival also hosts a judged chislic competition that will feature the region's top chislic makers. Chislic vendors will compete in two categories - "Classic Sheep" and "New 'Nosh.'" The "Classic Sheep" category will only allow competitors to use the classic meat for chislic like lamb or mutton. For the "New" category, competitors can use any meat and style it anyway they like.

For more details about the festival, including race information you can check out the link on the top right-hand corner of the page.