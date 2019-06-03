Freeman farmer kayaks down a creek to check on calves

Farmers and ranchers throughout the area have been fighting high waters for months now.

Many are having to do things a little differently to keep their herds safe.

“You’re just hoping that it would just get sunnier soon and then it rains more,” Freeman cattle producer Patrick Hofer said.

Every raindrop adds up and if you get too many over too few days, you end up with high water levels that are in no hurry to go down.

“We get stuck with the four-wheeler trying to check calves,” Patrick said. “We get stuck trying to get a calf out of the mud or to treat it and that can get really frustrating when you know what you need to do, but you just can’t do it very easily.”

That same frustration was felt again just days ago.

Patrick and Laura Hofer needed to check on some of their calves on the other side of the creek, but recent rains had flooded the area.

“We tried to go through this field over here, but that was too wet,” Patrick said. “We almost got stuck with the four-wheeler so then Laura and I had the idea. Well maybe we should take a kayak down the creek.”

That’s just what he did.

“We are finding new sick calves every day so we can’t wait for the creek to go down,” Patrick said. “We have to find a way to cross it. I don’t mind kayaking so at least that part was fun.”

Patrick said sure enough, there was a calf across the creek that needed to be treated.

So he went back and forth a couple times until he had the medicine and the supplies he needed.

“They’ve suffered from scours, which is a diarrhea disease or various kinds,” Laura said. “That was the initial thing we ran into, but now that we are running into a wetter spring, they are running a lot of pneumonia as well.”

But, the struggles aren't over.

Because of the wet spring so far, Patrick and Laura have had to use more bedding and they're now down to just a handful of bales.

“You have to ask yourself do I really want to use the bedding,” Patrick said. “I know that it’s pretty bad. It’s pretty muddy. You have to worry about health concerns, but at the same time you're trying to conserve bedding.”

Patrick said one thing does help.

“We need a good stiff breeze and some sun,” Patrick said.

Patrick said that rain and mud has also made it hard to get feed to cattle, but he said things are starting to look up a little as the sun continues to shine.