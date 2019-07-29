Fresh Farms to begin 'Week of Giving' Tuesday

Fresh Farms sells fresh fruit in bulk from orchards across the country in Sioux Falls.

Fresh Farms in Sioux Falls is starting a week of giving on Tuesday, and it runs through Saturday. Each day, 5% of the sales will be donated to a different non-profit. Those non-profits include LifeScape, Feeding South Dakota, Make-A-Wish South Dakota, Habitat for Humanity, and the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

"In my 30 plus years here now, that's one thing that I've found out. This town loves to give any way we can help out," Crash said, who is the director of operations at Fresh Farms in Sioux Falls. "So when our owner was approached about possibly doing things, something like this, she loved the idea."

Fresh Farms sells fresh fruit from orchards all over the United States, like Michigan blueberries and Georgia peaches.

It's located at 2200 East Rice Street in Sioux Falls. It's open 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday. It's open from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM on Wednesday.