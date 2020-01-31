Fresh look for Aberdeen's future

'Write Your Story' has been the Aberdeen slogan for the past ten years but soon that, along with the city logo will change.

"2020 is really exciting for us we have plans to make a big splash with this," Lisa Anderson, the Director of Public Relations for the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce said.

The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce is leading the charge to change both the slogan and the logo in 2020.

"Something a bit different to show how Aberdeen has grown and evolved in the last ten years as a community," Anderson said.

It's something the Chamber, Downtown Association, and the Visitor and Conventions Bureau are excited about.

"We just want to showcase ourselves as something a little bit more youth-friendly," Anderson said.

But there have been some speed bumps.

"We did have a little bump with the City Council going through the conflict of interest piece of it,"

That conflict of interest revolves around the possibility of not allowing current Aberdeen Mayor, and long time business owner Travis Schaunaman's production company create the logo and the slogan.

"The City passed a new conflict of interest ordinance which requires the approval of the City Council in order for any Mayor or City Council member to do work with any of the entities that receive city money, so this will be the first opportunity for my company to have a chance to make our pitch to the City Council, and see how they feel about us doing work for an organization that receives city money," Aberdeen Mayor and Owner of 'Production Monkeys,' Travis Schaunaman said.

Even if his business doesn't make the logo and slogan for the City, Schaunaman wants the work to represent one thing.

"Whether my company is chosen or another, I'd really like to see a logo that captures the spirit of Aberdeen," Schaunaman said.