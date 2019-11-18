Fresh recipes for Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving menu has some iconic classics that are tried and true favorites every year. But for those cooks feeling adventurous, or if you are not sure what to bring to the family gathering, here are a few new and creative recipes from the chefs at Riviera Events and Catering that are sure to be your next Thanksgiving favorite.

Thanksgiving dinner, Photo Date: 11/25/2010 / Cropped Photo: vxla / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)

Jewelry Rice:

• Saffron, Cumin, and Dill Weed Rice

• Dried Cherries/Mixed Berries

• Pistachios

• Almonds

• Golden Raisins

• Carrots

• Dried Cranberries

• Pine Nuts

• Green Onions

Make rice with seasonings, keeping separate if possible.

Arrange on a plate, top with assorted mix-ins.

Mac and Five Cheeses:

• Cooked Elbow Macaroni

• 5 Cheeses (Mozzarella, Cheddar, Mascarpone, Parmesan, Creamy Swiss)

• Milk

Cook pasta according to directions.

Mix in cheeses, using milk to thin as necessary.

Top with desired cheese, bake in the oven until cheese bubbles.

Loaded Mashed Potatoes:

• Potatoes

• Bacon

• Chives

• Cheddar

• Onions

• Shallots

• Sour Cream

• Panko

Cook and mash potatoes according to preference

Mix in other ingredients as desired

Transfer to an oven-safe dish, top with Panko and bake until browned and crisp

Spiced Red Wine Poached Pears:

• Bosc Pears

• Red Wine- Cabernet or Merlot

• Sugar (4 oz)

• Juice from 1 Medium Orange

• Orange Peel (2-3 inch)

• Cinnamon (1 tsp or 1 stick)

• Cloves (1.5 tsp or two whole)

Peel Bosc pears keeping the stem intact, cover with lemon juice to avoid browning. Set aside.

Combine red wine, sugar, orange juice, spices, and orange peels in a medium saucepot, bring to a boil.

Reduce to a simmer and add pears. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes or until the pears are tender, occasionally stirring to ensure an even cooking.

Remove pears, serve with vanilla ice cream.

If desired, reduce poaching liquid for 15 minutes & pour over ice cream and pears